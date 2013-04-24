Stuff We Love: Dasha Zhukova Collaborates With Illesteva On Sunglasses

Oh, to be the girlfriend of billionaire Roman Abramovich. Style setter Dasha Zhukova has worked on projects including founding Garage magazine and opening a Garage art gallery space in Moscow. Now her effortless style has been translated into sunglasses that she collaborated on with one of our favorite brands, Illesteva. Priced at $300, the acetate shades—handcrafted in France—come in baby pink or sky blue. The shades are just about as cute as they come, so color us impressed. You are going to want to be wearing these on your yacht come summer, trust us.

