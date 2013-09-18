Stuff We Love: Finally, An Easy To Use Currency Conversion App

We’ve all had that moment—standing in a store in a foreign country trying to find out how much that bag that we just have to have is going to cost us. Surprisingly, great currency conversion apps have been few and far between, that is until now. The Converted, from Oslo-based designer Hans Petter Eikemo, has a minimalist interface that was inspired by a measuring cup. Exchange rates for 165 currencies (including bitcoin) are updated daily. Turning dollars into RMB—plus Celsius into Fahrenheit and hectares into square feet—has never been so easy. So shop away. Now you’ll know how much everything is actually costing you.

$3, available for iPhone and iPad, iTunes.com.