Stuff We Love: Custom Create Your Salvatore Ferragamo Dream Shoes

I got my first pair of Salvatore Ferragamo Vara pumps at age twelve (OK, I stole them from my mom’s closet and refused to give them back). Since, they have become a constant in my wardrobe. I wear the black patent Varas with skinny jeans and a Breton striped shirt and pretend I am Brigitte Bardot walking along the Seine (even when I am most definitely not). I have a red patent pair that look like ruby red slippers that I wore on a job interview. I got the job, and quickly proclaimed them my lucky shoes.

While the Vara has been a staple in the Salvatore Ferragamo arsenal since 1978 (they were designed by Salvatore Ferragamo’s daughter Fiamma), now the brand, in celebration of the 35th anniversary of the shoe, is allowing customers to customize the colorway of both its Vara, and its baby sister the Varina ballet flat (created in 2007), online. This is the first time Ferragamo has allowed shoppers to customize these particular shoes. There are over sixty possible options that you can play around with. Do you want a mod shoe, for instance, with a white heel, black body, and a white grosgrain ribbon? Or something perfect for summer in turquoise and navy? You can easily get lost for hours playing around with the options (trust me).



In need of inspiration? Look to Ferragamo’s special online project L’Icona where you can see 21 of the world’s most fashionable women don a custom pair of Ferragamo Vara or Varinas including Olivia Palermo, Lily Aldridge, and Camilla Belle (pictured). The images, which can be viewed on a special Ferragamo microsite, were shot by Claiborne Swanson Frank.

What makes the classic Vara so special is that they instantly become a part of the person who is wearing them—whether that is Alexa Chung walking down the street in cutoff overalls or Princess Diana, in a classic image, wearing them with a prim skirt suit. Now, when you get your Vara or Varinas customized, you can add your initials to a plate on the sole of the shoe. Yes, they are by Ferragamo, but they are also by you.

I myself selected a lava red Vara trimmed in navy—perfect for summer getaways. Now that I have the perfect shoes, I just need to find the perfect adventures to go along with them.

Custom Salvatore Ferragamo Varina and Vara shoes, $550, icona.ferragamo.com.