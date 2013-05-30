Stuff We Love: The $22,000 Cognac



If $100 bottles of champagne are reserved for special occasions, we aren’t quite sure when you are supposed to drink Rémy Martin’s Louis XIII Rare Cask. At $22,000 a bottle, this is seriously expensive stuff.

The cognac comes in a black crystal decanter crafted by 20 artisans and trimmed in rose gold. The spirit spent almost 100 years aging in barrels (cognac normally spends four years) and has, at 42.6 percent, a higher alcohol content. Only 738 numbered bottles are being released.

Rémy Martin chairman Dominique Hériard-Dubreuil said of the special release: “Louis XIII is a blend of very old eaux-de-vie that started with family reserves, so the principle was to make sure that the very best were selected if they had potential.”

Drinking seriously never felt so special.

