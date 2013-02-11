Stuff We Love: Cindy Chao Brooch Inducted Into Smithsonian

Cindy Chao, a favorite of celebrities like Sarah Jessica Parker, is about to become the first Tawaineese jeweler to be inducted into the Smithsonian’s Gem Hall.

The piece that will be featured is the Royal Butterfly brooch (pictured above). It was created in 2009 and features 2,328 gems including sapphires, rubies, and diamonds, totaling 77 carats.

The brooch, which is nothing short of spectacular, goes on display starting on March 5 in the Janet Annenberg Hooker Hall of Geology, Gems and Minerals.

For more information on Cindy Chao visit cindychao.com.