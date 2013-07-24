Stuff We Love: Christie’s Celebrating Gentlemen’s Luxury With Online Auction

Gentlemen, start your bidding. Christie’s is holding an online-only auction, angled right to you. The sale—called Gentlemen’s Luxury Accessories: Barware, Sports, Travel and Leisure—includes everything from cocktail shakers, to cigarette cases, to other household toys from the likes of Tiffany, Hermès, Cartier, Asprey, Bulgari, Dunhill, and Fortnum & Mason.

The piece that has us really excited is this J.a. Henckels travelling cocktail shaker set (pictured above), estimated to fetch between $9,000 to $12,000. There are 64 lots in total in the sale, and bidding starts at $300.

The sale is going on from now until July 29. For more information visit christies.com.