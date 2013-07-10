Stuff We Love: Christian Dior’s New Technicolor High Jewelry Collection

What does a collection of high jewelry that began as a love letter to Monsieur Dior’s couture atelier look like? That was the initial inspiration for Victoire de Castellane when she set about creating Christian Dior’s new high jewelry collection, Cher Dior. The results are nothing less than spectacular. Using stones that were curated over the last two years from everywhere from the American Southwest to Hong Kong, Castellane’s influences stem everywhere from Russia to Mughal. And the color combinations of bright Fanta orange, peppermint green, and hot raspberry pink, make this collection a technicolor dream.

For more information visit dior.com.