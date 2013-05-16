Stuff We Love: Chopard’s Red Carpet Collection Celebrates 66 Years of Cannes

Chopard has just debuted its red carpet collection for this year celebrating the 66th annual Cannes Film Festival. The haute jewelry house created 66 one-of-a-kind pieces, one for each year of the festival’s history, for the very special collection.

According to Caroline Scheufele, Co-President and Artistic Director of Chopard, the pieces are inspired by great love stories. “The Red Carpet collection is thus adorned in shimmering colours, red accents… like the fire of passion and heart-shaped precious stones, one of my favorite cuts,” Scheufele said.

Jewelry in the collection includes gems like kunzite, paraiba tourmaline, mauve spinel, rubies, emeralds, tsavorites, and of course, plenty of diamonds (take a look at the serious diamond choker above for evidence).

Cara Delevingne has already been spotted on the Cannes red carpet wearing pieces from the collection. We can’t wait to see what other A-listers show up adorned in one-of-a-kind Chopard.

For more information visit chopard.com.