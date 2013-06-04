Stuff We Love: Charlotte Olympia and Veuve Clicquot Collaborate on Champagne Inspired Accessories

We love Charlotte Olympia (a line of handbags and shoes by Charlotte Dellal) and we love the Veuve Clicquot (because, who doesn’t?). The two collaborating might just be too much to handle.

Named Lovely Bubbly, the two have paired up on a collaboration that includes a Lucite clutch, black satin sandals garnished with a Champagne flute, a “Cheers” bag, and a pair of Dellal’s signature Dolly pumps made of gold speckled cork.

The collection will be available in July and will be priced between $595 to $995. And no unfortunately, a bottle of champagne is not included with purchase.

For more information visit charlotteolympia.com.