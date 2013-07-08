Stuff We Love: Chanel’s Latest Haute Joaillerie Collection Inspired By Lions

Chanel has just unveiled its latest Haute Joaillerie collection during the latest round of haute couture shows in Paris. All of the pieces are inspired by the lion, the symbol of Venice, and place that was very near and dear to Coco Chanel.

There are 58 pieces in the “Sous le sign du Lion” collection including a show-stopping platinum, white gold, and diamond encrusted piece that can be worn as either a necklace or a brooch.

Other pieces in the range include jewelry sets, necklaces, brooches and pendant earrings with diamonds, white gold, sapphires, topaz and platinum.

No word on pricing, but our guess? If you have to ask its probably out of your price range.