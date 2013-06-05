Stuff We Love: Sipping On Champagne Worth $1.8 Million

There is nothing quite like champagne, but just how much are you willing to spend on a bottle? Goût de Diamants is definitely pushing the limit of that, creating a bottle that is worth $1.8 million, and calling it the most expensive bottle of champagne in the world.

Handcrafted from 18-carat solid gold, the Goût de Diamants logo includes a single, flawless deep-cut white diamond weighing 19 carats (because everything looks better with a giant diamond on it).

The bottle was created for an unnamed private client and is also engraved with the client’s name.