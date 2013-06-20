Stuff We Love: Celebrate the Year of Italian Culture With Acqua di Parma

Acqua Di Parma was founded in 1916 and began a small perfume factory within the city of Parma, Italy. Most known for being the personal scent of Audrey Hepburn, the brand wanted to take full advantage of the year of Italian Culture in the US taking place this year, and have collaborated with publishing company Electra to produce a luxury book (the hardcover is lined with Jacquard silk and linen fabric by Rubelli) called La Nobiltà del Fare- Stories of Italian Excellence.

The tome contains twenty-three stories that have been selected to highlight the most significant examples of Italian creativity. Featuring chapters dedicated to “Where talents are born”, “The sound of the church” and “Italian tailoring for the world’s great”, these examples are just a small slice of what the book entails. With photographs snapped by renowned photographer Giovanni Gastel (who won an Oscar for his work in 2002) the aim was to present stories told through the photos and ultimately to offer a journey into the excellence of Italian craftsmanship.

One of the main protagonists in the book is Italian born ballet star Roberto Bolle, who is currently performing at the Metropolitan Opera House as a member of the American Ballet Theater. Because Bolle embodies contemporary Italian excellence and beauty, Acqua Di Parma was eager to support him by dedicating a chapter to the danseur. The company plans to release La Nobiltà del Fare at the end of the Roberto Bolle and Friends Gala which is being held in September at New York City Center. The gala and book release will be in honor of Italian heritage and in celebration of a culture that will continue to flourish thanks to outstanding ambassadors such as Bolle.