Stuff We Love: By-Invitation-Only Whiskey In Beijing

Johnnie Walker is responding to the demand for luxury goods in China and has opened up what the company is dubbing as the world’s “largest and most luxurious embassy for luxury whiskey outside of Scotland” in Beijing. Inside this “embassy” there is not only a boutique but a private club for whiskey lovers. If you are VIP customer you might even get the chance for a sit down with a John Walker and Son’s master blender to create a whiskey specific to your tastes (that process costs a staggering $126,000).

As of now, the club has extended 200 by-invitation memberships. Members are given keys to a private storage cabinet to house their glasses and bottles of whiskey.

