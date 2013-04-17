Stuff We Love: Buy a Watch and Eat Your Caviar Too

The York watch brand is set to unveil a caviar inspired watch at the upcoming Baselworld show. With 18K white gold casing, 3.2 carats of black diamonds, which total up to 53 in number, placed along the outer ring of the watch dial, this is certainly a luxury purchase. But it gets better. With the watch you will also get a sterling silver serving bowling and set of spoons to serve and eat caviar with.

Only ten of these sets will be produced and the price is $59,500.

For more information visit york-watches.com.