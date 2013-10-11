Stuff We Love: Toile Grows In Brooklyn

When Mike D of the Beastie Boys wanted wallpaper for his Brooklyn home, a lightbulb went off for the rockstar—why not create toile inspired by his favorite borough, Brooklyn. Created in collaboration with Vincent J. Ficarra at Revolver New York the wallpaper depicts Brooklyn moms with strollers in tow, Notorious B.I.G., the famous Coney Island Cyclone roller coaster, and pigeons—in other words Brooklyn icons of past and present.

In the upcoming Design Brooklyn Mike D writes: “The wallpaper was something that we had talked about in terms of the ‘townhouse vernacular’; it’s something you see all the time. But then, how do you take this period vernacular and have some fun with it and update it? We went over to Flavor Paper, which is right around the corner, and they had a Chinatown Toile. We asked them, Why don’t you have a Brooklyn Toile? Then the lightbulb went off, and it seemed like a really simple idea. I thought, ‘I’ll Google Image some things, copy and paste, and it’ll be real easy.’ But then I realized that I have the ideas but am really out of my depth to execute this.”

Luckily it all came together, and now the wallpaper is in Mike D’s home, along with being available to buy.

Head over to flavorpaper.com to place your order. From $7 per square foot.