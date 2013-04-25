Stuff We Love: Brian Atwood Launches Made-To-Order Bridal Shoes



Love is in the air! Brian Atwood is launching a bridal shoe collection, just in time for wedding season this summer (making brides-to-be everywhere weak in the knees, naturally). The collection consists of 13 footwear styles— including white, ivory and nude satin, jewel glace silver, and white Mordoré and white leather with grosgrain ribbon detailing. Time to visit your tailor—less dress, more shoes! If you want to splurge (this is your wedding, after all), we love the Sigrid sandals, adorned with leather daisies, priced at $5,295.

The made-to-order shoes will be available exclusively at the Brian Atwood flagship boutique in New York City at 655 Madison Avenue and BrianAtwood.com starting in June.