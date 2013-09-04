Stuff We Love: The Perfect Traveling Bar By Billy Reid For Coach



On September 1st, Billy Reid’s Coach capsule collection was release, and to put it mildly, we are obsessed. This Alabama-based designer is known for his impeccable craftsmanship and this luxe collaboration is worth the splurge. We especially love Reid’s vintage-inspired, leather-trimmed portable bar kit. The set includes three leather wrapped flasks, two shot glasses, a corkscrew, bar knife, a stirrer and a cloth.

You’ll always have a bar close by thanks to this traveling bar, plus, with three flasks, you can bring along several options to choose from. Reid’s choice for what to fill the flasks with is apparently bourbon, gin, and vodka.

And while this might seem like a new concept to some, but Reid says he has been a fan of travel bar sets for years. This is certainly a trend we can get on board with.

Billy Reid x Coach Portable Bar, $600, coach.com.