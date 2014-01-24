Stuff We Love: Bring the Beverly Hills Hotel Wallpaper Home

The Beverly Hills Hotel has a lot of iconic decor features–its pool, its green and white stripe motif, and of course, its banana print wallpaper. Thanks to The Aestate you can now bring this wallpaper home. Their version, inspired by Hinson’s “Martinique” wallpaper which graces the inside of the hotel, has a bit more of a watercolor sensibility, and is utterly gorgeous.

We can imagine this wallpaper looking great everywhere from a bathroom to an entryway to even a kitchen, and it is a total statement. Seriously, if we got our hands on this, we might just go a little wallpaper crazy.

The Aestate Beverly IV Print, $61, shoptheaestate.com.

