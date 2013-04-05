Stuff We Love: Azzedine Alaïa Designing Costumes For the LA Philharmonic’s The Marriage of Figaro

The LA Philharmonic teamed up with fashion label Rodarte for costumes and architect legend Frank Gehry on sets for a production of Don Giovanni last year. This year’s collaboration is shaping up to be just as exciting. Couturier Azzedine Alaïa will create the costumes for The Marriage of Figaro while architect Jean Nouvel is in charge of the sets.

Alaia is making the costumes for both the men and the women in the cast, his first stab at menswear. As for how the designer will outfit the women in the cast, expect the sculptural knits the designer is well acclaimed for.

The performances will be held May 17, 19, and 25, and for those dying to see it, here’s the unfortunate news, its already sold out.

For more information visit laphil.com.