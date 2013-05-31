Stuff We Love: Angelina Jolie Auctioning Off Jewelry For Charity

Angelina Jolie just seems to do good wherever she goes. We reported earlier that Jolie and jeweler Robert Procop have worked on a collection of jewelry together (and it is seriously expensive and beautiful stuff). Now Jolie is auctioning off two of her jewelry pieces on June 15 at the Jewellery and Jadeite Spring Auction in Hong Kong via Tiancheng International.

One of the pieces being auctioned is the Elise choker, set in platinum, and highlighted by six oscillating old-cut diamonds. It is estimated to fetch between $520,000 to $770,000. The second piece is a cushion-shaped 9.17 carat emerald ring estimated to fetch between $130,000 to $200,000.

Proceeds from the sale of both the jewelry pieces will be donated to the Education Partnership for Children in Conflict, a non-profit organization founded by Angelina Jolie which helps to educate war-affected children. Diamonds doing good? Seems like an obvious investment to us.

For more information visit tianchengauction.com.