Stuff We Love: All You Can Eat Caviar Buffet Arrives In Las Vegas

If you love caviar as much as we do you are going to be seriously excited for this news out of the famed Bellagio in Las Vegas—all you can eat caviar. Yes, it is happening.

Diners can choose from black American sturgeon caviar, red flying fish tobiko caviar, or salmon roe. The all you can eat buffet of amazingness is available on Fridays and Saturdays and included in the regular $37.99 buffet price.

Although the buffet truly is all you can eat, the Bellagio recommend that customers take the caviar in small bites. “We do have some people who come up with a bowl and want us to fill it up,” Frank Ortiz, assistant buffet chef said. “But we like to respect the integrity of the dish.” Hey, what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas, even if it entails eating a giant bowl of caviar.

For more information visit bellagio.com.