Stuff We Love: All the Bling You Could Ever Want on this Harry Winston Watch

No one loves a blinged out watch as much as we do, which is why this Harry Winston Glacier diamond timepiece is essentially the watch of our dreams.

The watch features 422 baguette-cut diamonds, weighing in at approximately 76.4 carats and truly is one of the few watches that can also double as beautiful piece of jewelry for a black tie occasion.

Diamonds really area girl’s best friend.

For more information visit harrywinston.com.