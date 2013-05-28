Stuff We Love: Now You Can Grab Shuteye in the Airport Thanks To Abu Dhabi Airport’s Sleeping Pods

So you are desperate for some shuteye in between flights, and have no where to go? It is a time old problem for weary travelers, and one that the Abu Dhabi airport is hoping to address with its newly installed sleeping pods.

“GoSleep” sleeping pods have now been installed in Terminal 3 and in the Al Dhabi Lounge in Terminal 1 at Abu Dhabi International Airport, with a further 35 on their way.

The Finnish designed pods feature a partial or fully enclosed sliding shade that isolates the person inside from the noise, light, and crowds outside.

Eventually, the chairs will be upgraded to include Internet access, secure storage for luggage and valuables, and you will be able to charge your laptop and other tech gadgets inside too.

At $12 per hour, they also won’t break the bank.

Share your thoughts in the comments below! Would you rest in a sleeping pod in the airport?