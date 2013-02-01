Stuff We Love: A $2,500 Private Valentine’s Day Dinner at Little Owl

Valentine’s Day is one of those days that requires a little extra planning if you have someone special in your life. Little Owl and Gilt City have taken all of the guesswork out of the lover’s holiday with the Valentine’s Day package to end all packages. For $2,500 you can celebrate Valentine’s Day with your loved one in private in the restaurant’s event space, Chef Joey Campanaro will create a custom four-course dinner, there will be champagne, specialty cocktails and wine pairings, a photographer, and even the option of live music.

Considering that Little Owl is one of our absolute favorite restaurants (the gravy meatball sliders are maybe the best things ever) this is a particularly exciting prospect (hint, hint, to anyone that might be reading this).

What’s $2,500 when it comes to hosting the best Valentine’s Day ever?

For more information visit giltcity.com.