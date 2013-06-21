Stuff We Love: Using 80,000 Bees Dewar’s Creates a Bottle Out of Honeycomb

3D printing is the innovation du jour, and whiskey brand Dewar’s is getting in on the action. Called the 3-B Printing Project, the brand is using 80,000 honey bees to “print” a Dewar’s bottle out of honeycomb to promote the launch of their new Highlander Honey whiskey.

The project involves thousands of bees and some plastic molds in which the bees form their honeycomb. Once the bees have finished, the molds are opened, revealing a fully-formed shape. The molds include the Dewar’s bottle and a sculpture of a man.

Fans can follow along with the action by visiting Dewar’s Facebook page and will be able to watch the honey through “Live in the Hive” videos.