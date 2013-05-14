Stuff We Love: $4,200 of Chanel N°5

Chanel has released a giant bottle of its classic Chanel N°5 fragrance, 30-ounces, and it is calling it the “Grand Extrait” which costs a whopping $4,200. 30 ounces is one giant amount of Chanel, so much perfume in fact that beauty experts don’t even think it is possible for a single person to use it before the smell fades from the perfume (which takes a couple of years).

Here is the Wall Street Journal’s take: “This is not really for using. This is a showpiece. This is a $4,200 thing to put on your mantle, or your dresser—or wherever you want to put it—that says, I got a lot of Chanel.”

Hey, there is absolutely nothing wrong with a lot of Chanel.

For more information visit chanel.com.