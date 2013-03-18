Stuff We Love: The World’s Thinnest TV



The world’s thinnest TV is about to hit the market. The DesignLine LED HDTV from Philips is essentially a sheet of glass,and appears to be a mirror when it is switched off. The TV can be hung or even simply leaned against the wall. Coming in at 46- and 55-inch screen sizes, the Philips DesignLine series sees an LCD display sitting behind the front glass sheet. The TV itself features a 1400 Hz Perfect Motion Rate and active 3D technology for Full HD 3D.

The TV is expected to hit the shelves this summer. Watch the brand video below to get a sense of just how cool and revolutionary this TV is.

