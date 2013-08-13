Stuff We Love: The World’s First Crowdsourced Porsche



When Porsche hit the 5 million Facebook Friends mark, the German company celebrated in a big way–by inviting its virtual fans to design a one-off 911, based on the Carrera 4S. In an interesting twist the car’s features and specifications were put to a vote online.

The result is a ‘Facebook’ blue 911 with black and white racing stripes. The car’s doors are embellished with the words “5m Porsche Fans.”

Over 54,000 Facebook fans took part in the design process and, now that the car has been created, the company is launching another competition which will give one lucky fan the chance to drive it at UK race circuit Silverstone.

For more information visit porsche.com.