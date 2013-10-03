Stuff We Love: How Adorable Are Anthropologie’s Dog Busts?

We love the look of an antique bust as a decor item, which is why we are particularly smitten with Anthropologie’s fun take—with dogs.

Choose from a stately spaniel dressed as Mozart, a boldly brave bulldog re-imagined as Napoleon or a poetic pup rendered as Shakespeare.

Yes, dogs are everyone’s best friend, and now they will finally have a permanent place in your home.

Anthropologie Historical Dog Bust, $48 to $68, anthropologie.com