Stuff We Love: Wingtip Is Possibly the Best Menswear Store Ever

You’ve heard the complaints—there is nowhere for stylish men to shop. For the most part it is a complaint founded in the truth. Well that has now changed in a big way thanks to menswear mecca Wingtip, which opened late last year in San Francisco.

The 6,000-square-foot store is housed in one of San Francisco’s oldest buildings, the 1908 Bank of Italy, and the space’s decor takes advantage of the space’s marble walls, built-in-vaults, teller windows, and an old safe deposit box room. Everything from Dunhill, Peter Millar, Antonio Valente and Truefitt & Hill lines the shelves.

Not only is it a store, its a private club, where members (who pay $2,500 to join, and $200 a month thereafter) can sip wine in the club or host meetings and parties catered by the club’s chef. There is also a cuff link, pocket square, and necktie library and a car and driver who is available to drive members around town in a Audi S-8.

Like we said—best menswear store ever.

Wingtip, 550 Montgomery Street, San Francisco, wingtip.com.