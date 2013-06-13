Stuff We Love: The First Wearable 24 Karat Gold Shoes

When in doubt make it in gold. That must be what shoe designer Alberto Moretti was thinking when he created the world’s first 24-karat gold shoes, one pair of heels for women, and for the guys, a pair of loafers. Each is covered in velvet and drenched in 24-karat gold.

The shoes were created in collaboration with HORO, a brand that has also made gold leaf T-shirts, and will be available at Barneys in New York, Fred Segal in L.A., the Swank in Hong Kong, Level Shoe District in Dubai, and Harrods in London.

The shoes start at $2,650. For more information visit albertomoretti.com.