Stuff We Love: Watches Made In Detroit

Most watches today are produced in Switzerland in Asia, which goes a long way in explaining why Shinola is such an exciting addition to the watch scene. The brainchild of Tom Kartsotis (the founder of Fossil), the Shinola watch factory is housed in a historic Art Deco building in midtown Detroit.

With an average price of $600 apiece, Shinola watches scream made in USA luxury. Our favorite in the collection is The Runwell, or as the brand says: “The first Shinola watch series ever made in Detroit, engineered with an obsessive focus on crafting a watch of the highest possible quality.”

Besides watches look for made in America bikes and leather goods from the brand. And with a store that just opened in New York City’s Tribeca neighborhood, expect much more from Shinola.

For more information visit shinola.com.