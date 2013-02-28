Stuff We Love: A Watch That Takes 160 Hours To Assemble

The tourbillon was patented by an inventor in 1801, meant to solve the problem inherent to pocket-watches, that because they were constantly in the same vertical position, the force of gravity had a detrimental effect on the watch’s accuracy. The tourbillon places the critical regulating organs of a watch in a rotating cage, so that they are never in any fixed position long enough for this to occur.

Over two centuries later Harry Winston has just debuted the latest watch in its Histoire de Tourbillon collection. It took over 3,500 hours to develop the Histoire de Tourbillon 4, with further testing taking over 400 hours. It then takes 160 working hours to assemble the 345 movement components to then place in a luxurious 18-karat white gold case.

Only 20 pieces of this watch are being created. In other words, who ever ends up with one on their wrist is going to be very very lucky.

Watch the timepiece in action below:



