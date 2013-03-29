Stuff We Love: Vista Jet and Fabergé Partner Up

Flying on Vista Jet just got a whole lot more luxurious. The private jet charter company and jeweler Fabergé have commissioned Turner Prize nominated artist Ian Davenport to create an exclusive design for the tail of one of its aircrafts—the Bombardier Global 6000. The British contemporary artist’s design pays homage to the guilloché enamel pattern that Fabergé applied to his iconic Imperial Easter Eggs.

One of the best parts of the project though is now you will be able to purchase Fabergé’s Fine Jewellery egg pendants while flying Vista Jet through the spring. Because who doesn’t love making a big jewelry purchase 36,000 feet above earth?

Take a look at the video below to go inside this exciting project.

