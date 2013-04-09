Stuff We Love: Everyone Needs a Versace Throne In Their Home

Versace has collaborated with the LA-based Haas Brothers (Simon and Nikolai Haas) on a 12-piece collection of furniture that will go on display at the Salone del Mobile 2013 design showcase in Milan this month. One of the chairs is even named after Donatella Versace, and it is every bit as luxurious as you would expect.

Donatella said of the collection: “To me, this mix of the traditional with the new reflects the mood of Versace today and of course I love that it is named after me. My home is decorated with contrasting styles, with classical pieces put next to those that are fresh and new. I can’t wait to introduce the Donatella chair into my own home.” Either can we Donatella, either can we.

For more information visit versace.com.