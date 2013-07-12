So you want to live all things Versace? Lucky for you a massive hotel and residence signed by Versace is set to open next summer in Dubai. Guests will have access to a lagoon, sandy beach, waterfront pedestrian promenade, male and female day spa and salon, indoor and outdoor swimming pools and, of course, a Versace boutique.
In total there will be 169 condominiums and 214 hotels rooms on the property. Expect rich fabrics, hand-cut marble, bespoke mosaics, and gold-etched vaulted ceilings (this is a Versace project after all). More than 100 specialists, including top stonemasons and mosaic artists from around the world are working on this, so its clearly a massive undertaking.
The Dubai outpost will be the label’s second luxury property in the world after the Palazzo Versace Gold Coast in Queensland, Australia, which opened in 2000.
Stuff We Love: Versace Opening Massive Hotel In Dubai In 2014
