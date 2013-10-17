Stuff We Love: Now You Can Decorate Your Home Just Like Vanessa Traina



We’ve long known that designer muse, not to mention Danielle Steele’s daughter, Vanessa Traina is one of the most stylish women around, and now we get to shop just like here. Traina is now the Executive Creative Director of The Line, a luxury e-tailer offering up a mix of fashion, beauty, and home items, pieces that Traina considers to be “quintessential.”

While the minimalist fashion choices are of course spot on, we are particularly smitten with the home goods assortment which includes everything from a petrified wood coffee tables ($3,980) to more affordable offerings like Scents and Feel Hammam towels (pictured above, $60) hand-woven in Tunisia which can double as a table runner, throw, or light blanket.

For more information visit theline.com.