Stuff We Love: Vacheron Constantin Watch Series Inspired By English Countryside



Luxury watch brand Vacheron Constantin has launched the Métiers d’Art Florilège Collection taking inspiration from the English countryside. The timepiece trio was inspired by the English botanical illustrations of Robert Thornton’s The Temple of Flora, published in 1799. The watches use enameling, guillochage (a process that involves engraving hollow lines), and gem-setting techniques.

The Métiers d’Art Florilège has been limited to 20 collector’s watches with the bezel set with round-cut diamonds and five more with the bezel set with baguette-cut diamonds, exclusive to the brand’s own boutiques.

For more information visit vacheron-constantin.com.