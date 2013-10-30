Stuff We Love: Union Wine Company Is Selling Wine in a Can



Tons of innovations are happening in the wine industry—wine in a keg, wine with specially design screw caps, but wine in a can? Union Wine Company developed 12 oz cans of wine especially for Portland’s Feast 2013 food and wine festival, and the cans were a total hit. Now the company is planning a wide release of the cans, and we say bring it on.

The Underwood Pinot Noir and the the Pinot Gris, both made with grapes from Oregon, are being canned, and early critics are already reporting that the fact that the wine is still great in a can is having them rethink the possibilities of how you can bottle wine.

For more information visit unionwinecompany.com.