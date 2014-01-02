Stuff We Love: The Ultimate Stay In Bed All Day Sheets From L.L. Bean

We know, we know, it was probably extra hard to get out of bed this morning for the first post-holiday day back at work. Which is why you are probably still dreaming of being back in bed, and hey, we don’t blame you one bit.

Just because you can’t be in bed all-day doesn’t mean you can’t shop for when you do have time to unwind, which is why right now we are seriously coveting L. L. Bean’s Ultrasoft comfort flannel sheets in Collegiate Blue. The fact that you can get pajamas to match? Well, that just makes it all the better.

L. L. Bean UltraSoft Comfort Flannel Sheet, From $34, llbean.com.