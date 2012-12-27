Stuff We Love: Have the Ultimate Day Trip In This Starter Yacht

There is no better way to spend your day then out a yacht. The De Antonio Yachts D23 motor boat has been produced in Barcelona by Ubica designers—let’s call it a friendly, affordable, starter boat. It boasts a hidden on-board motor, and the hull and deck have been crafted out o fiberglass and polyester resin, while the deck has been crafted in teak. In other words this boat is a design enthusiasts dream. The boat can be configured based on the owners specifications—would you prefer a chaise lounge on-board for instance or a banquette?

For more information visit deantonioyachts.com.