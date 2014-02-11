Stuff We Love: Turn Your Instagram Posts Into Pillows

Ever wish you could memorialize a particularly pretty Instagram in a more permanent fashion than a soon-forgotten online post? Head to Pillowords, a website where users can turn any photo into a cute throw pillow, and lay text (yes, even emojis) over the image.

Get ready to decorate your home with your favorite #tbt, #photooftheday, and #mcm.

Pillowords, $68; available at pillowords.com.

MORE:

101 Home Organizing Tips and Tricks

Insta-Tour: Peek Inside InStyle Editor-In-Chief Ariel Foxman’s Office