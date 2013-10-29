Stuff We Love: Tory Burch Launches a Home Collection

Tory Burch has began to expand her namesake collection into home decor in a big way. Think items like ice buckets, frames, decorative boxes, and lucite trays. Our favorite addition, though, has got to be the needlepoint pillows, reportedly inspired by actual needlepoint pillows that Tory has in her home. Considering that Tory lives in Manhattan in the Pierre Hotel in one of the chicest apartments we have ever laid our eyes on, it is pretty much in everyone’s interest to copy her if and when they can.

Is this the start to a lot more home decor from the designer? We can only hope that couches, drapery, and so much more will follow.

The pillows start at $175. For more information visit toryburch.com.