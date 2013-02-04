Stuff We Love: Is Titty Twister the New Le Baron?

Paris’ Le Baron has been the hottest club on the planet for as long as we can remember. Well, now the club has some competition in the form of Titty Twister (yes, you’ve read the name correctly) a new spot in the 8th arrondissement that is the brainchild of Cyril Peret Paglinghi who was behind Man Ray and a hotter than hot party night at Les Bains Douches.

The name is a reference to the film “From Dusk ‘Til Dawn” and New York’s Lower East Side and the space features a smoking room, a pool-playing area, a dance floor, and a collection of neon signs.

Everyone from Jude Law to Naomi Campbell to Mick Jagger to Lenny Kravitz have stopped by, so expect this to be the spot to hang out during Paris fashion week.

For more information visit letittytwister.com.