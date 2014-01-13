Stuff We Love: Steven Alan Launches a Linens Collection (And We Are In Love)

Steven Alan is increasingly diving into the home market, and we couldn’t be more excited! Last year came the launch of the Steven Alan Home Shop, and now the fashion designer is launching Steven Alan Stripes, a new accessories and linens collection created in collaboration with West Elm. Think everything from pillow covers to duvet covers to even vegetable-dyed wool carpets.

When creating the collection Alan consulted with West Elm’s fair-trade network to find Nicaraguan artisans to create items in the collection like color blocked vase. He then traveled to India’s Eco Tasar weaving cooperative to design the bedding. And in general the results are pretty darn cool (and surprisingly affordable).

The collection is available at West Elm stores and select Steven Alan locations.

MORE:

Steven Alan’s 6 Easy Home Decorating Tips

Our Favorite Lacquer Home Decor Accessories Under $100