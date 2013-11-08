Stuff We Love: Step Inside Giancarlo Giammeti’s Private World

For decades Giancarlo Giammeti has been the man behind Valentino Garavani’s success. Valentino may have been the creative force, but Giancarlo was the man who created the multi-million dollar fashion empire. Thanks to a new book, “Private” the world is now getting an introduction into Giancarlo’s world.

The photographic tome includes personal pictures of everyone from Audrey Hepburn, Elizabeth Taylor, Jerry Hall, Grace Kelly, Oprah Winfrey, and Jennifer Lawrence in jet-set locales like Rome, Capri, New York City, and Los Angeles. One of our favorite images in the book is Barbara Streisand partying at the Pierre hotel (if only we could have been a fly on the wall for that). Then again, thanks to Giancarlo, we all get to be.

Private By Giancarlo Giametti, $250, assouline.com.