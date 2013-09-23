Stuff We Love: Stationery Company Connor (Blake Lively’s Favorite) Enters the Digital Age

In the age of e-mail, it is easy to lament the death of the handwritten note. Luckily, fine stationery brand Connor is entering the digital age with a new iPad app, with the hope of bridging the gap between bespoke stationery and the digital age.

The app offers a range of digital invitations, holiday cars, and monogrammed note cards, all using Connor’s famous whimsical designs. The iPad app’s home screen divides the hundreds of card choices by category, and the cards can then be delivered by e-mail, Facebook, or Twitter (and can then easily be viewed on any device).

Connor counts Elton John, Karl Lagerfeld, Blake Lively, and Naomi Campbell as fans, so you know your card selection will be in good company.

Click here to download the free app on iTunes.