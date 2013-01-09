Stuff We Love: A St. Barts Villa Built For Aspring Rockstars

Eden Rock St. Barts is one of the best luxury hotels in the world catering to the likes of Fergie and Beyonce. With that in mind the hotel has debuted a Rockstar Villa, with the exact aim of catering to aspiring rock stars (albeit seriously rich ones). The house is 16,000 square feet and features four suites, a fully equipped gym, a whiskey bar, its own swimming pool, and spa and private access to the beach. Its real selling point though is its state of the art music recording studio and screening room equipped with the vintage Neve Music Recording Console used by John Lennon when he recorded “Imagine.”

For budding songbirds Eden Rock has just unveiled two packages. With the Island Demo, which costs $2,575 per song, guests will be assisted by Eden Rock’s team recording a track with local St. Barts musicians. With the Platinum Collaboration, which costs $7,240 per song, guests collaborate with multi-platinum producers via interactive software, who work with guests to create a professional song.

Superstardom has its price.

For more information visit edenrockhotel.com.