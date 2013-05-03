Stuff We Love: Sotheby’s Mounts Selling Exhibition of Jean-Michel Basquiat Works

Almost 25 years after his death, artist Jean-Michel Basquiat is enjoying somewhat of a renaissance moment. The Gagosian Gallery just closed a retrospective of his work, and now Sotheby’s has launched a show and sale of his work at its S/2 Galleries—“Man Made: Jean-Michel Basquiat,” a major selling exhibition of more than 30 pieces, from drawings to masterpieces, including Love Dub for A and Gravestone. The show also includes Punch Bag, one of the artist’s most commercially desired works.

Basquiat’s continued star quality was particularly clear at the opening night bash for the exhibition hosted by Swizz Beatz (and attended by Swizz Beatz’s wife Alicia Keys). Beatz revealed to the crowd that he is such a big Basquiat fan that he has a tattoo inspired by the artist. We’ll settle for a painting, but to each their own.

For more information visit sothebys.com.