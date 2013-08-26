Stuff We Love: Bring Slim Aarons Home Thanks to Jonathan Adler

Photographer Slim Aarons often said he made his career out of what he called “photographing attractive people doing attractive things in attractive places.” His photographs of 1950s and 1960s jet-setters are as about as iconic as they come, which is why we couldn’t be more excited that Adler has hand-selected classic Slim Aarons works, and blown them up printed from scans of the original negative, to sell in his namesake boutiques. So you might not be quite as chic as Renata Boeck, pictured above enjoying breakfast in bed at the Regency Hotel in New York City in 1964 (in a fur trimmed dressing gown mind you), but now you can hang her in your home.



Pictured above: “Monocled Miss” ($1150), “Penthouse Pool ($995), and “The Fullers” ($995) are all available at jonathanadler.com.



